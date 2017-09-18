Over $8500 is going towards cancer research following this years Terry Fox Run.

“It was a really great turnout, we had over 80 people this year show up, which is higher than last year. We also had a huge increase financially,” says Emmy Kuypers, Co-Coordinator of the Terry Fox Run.

Kuypers adds, “to see people who will come out on a Sunday, on their weekend to raise money and awareness for such an important event and cause is really great to see.”

In May of last year The Terry Fox Foundation announces that over $715 million has been raised to support cancer research in Terry’s name.

“The foundation itself is one the best for the dollar amount going back to research, I believe it’s 86 cents on the dollar goes directly into research for cancer, whereas a lot of other foundations have a lot of overhead costs,” says Kuypers.

Kuypers became involved in the event, when she says she heard it might not be able to go on due to lack of organizers.

“I do think it’s an incredibly important and Canadian event that should stay, especially in our city, where I know we have a great amount of people who will come forward and help support and donate when needed.”

Kuypers says she hopes to continue to see an increase in both participants and money raised next year.