A police logo on the side of an RCMP cruiser. Photo by James Wood/ 106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

Maidstone RCMP and an RCMP collision reconstructionist are investigating after a fatal single vehicle rollover.

The rollover happened Friday afternoon, five kilometres south of Paynton.

A 48-year-old male from Poundmaker Cree Nation, who was sitting in the back of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 44-year-old male driver from North Battleford and a 58-year-old male passenger from Poundmaker Cree Nation were transported to hospital with unknown injuries.