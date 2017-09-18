The RCMP are investigating a robbery and assault with a weapon in North Battleford.

Police responded to a home on the 9000 block of Panton Avenue and say initial investigations revealed a 23 year old man entered the home and inside the home were an adult man and woman, along with two youth.

RCMP say an altercation then occurred. The 23 year old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries and placed under arrest. The second man was also taken to hospital with serious injuries and the woman was treated for minor injuries. The two youth were not physically hurt.

Investigators say they do not believe this is a random incident. If you have information you are asked to contact the Battleford’s RCMP at 306-446-1720. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.