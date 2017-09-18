A “sophisticated” phishing scam attempted to defraud the City of Lloydminster for about $47, 000 according to City Clerk Doug Rodwell.

“Our security procedures and policies happened to pick it up, so we’re very proud of that. It was similar to the type of phishing that was seen at Grant MacEwan,” says Rodwell.

MacEwan University in Edmonton recently lost $11.8 million due to a phishing scam and is still trying to get the money back.

Rodwell says a red flag the city noticed was how the money was being asked for but adds, “it’s easy to see how some people might not pick it up.”