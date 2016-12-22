The Salvation Army Kettle Campaign is set to wrap up on Friday. Donations are down for the campaign overall this year, however have seen an increase recently.

The Kettles raise money for the Salvation Army’s many local programs, including the food bank. The amount of people who require the food bank is double what it was at this time last year.

Corporal Lisa O’Doherty, of the Salvation Army says ” the need is still greater than the supply, as far as food is concerned.”

She goes on to say that they are still receiving daily phone calls from new people who are in need of the Food Bank during the Christmas Season. Jason Whiting the coordinator of the kettle campaign remains confident that the people of Lloydminster will step up to help those in need.

“With Lloydminster, when there is a need, they automatically just come out and step up” Whiting says, ” It is not a surprise although it is very overwhelming at times.”

Christmas Hampers begin to go out to families within the community tomorrow, but, kettles can still be found at Wal-Mart, Safeway, The Lloydminster Co-op Marketplace, or the Superstore until Dec. 23.