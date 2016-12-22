St. Paul RCMP have arrested and charged 26 year old Jordan Steinhauer and 26 year old Sara Brertton with second degree murder, in the death of Robert Stamp.

On November 8, around 4:00 A.M. the St. Paul RCMP were dispatched to a residence on the Saddle Lake First Nation, in response to a report of a man being shot. Police were unable to locate the victim at the scene, however there was significant evidence that foul play had occurred.A missing person report was issued later that day and his vehicle was found west of Bruderheim

After an exhaustive investigation the St. Paul RCMP were able to make the arrests yesterday afternoon. The pair are scheduled to appear in St. Paul Provincial Court on Thursday.