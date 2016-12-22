The Saskatchewan government is reminding its residents that gift cards bought and sold within Saskatchewan are not allowed to have an expiry date.

Gift cards are a popular gift during the holiday season and Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority says it receives consistent questions about card expiry dates. It wants consumers to know that businesses are not allowed to give a specific date in which you must spend the money on the gift card.

This rule is designed so that customers are able to get the full value of their purchase. The government does advise that you use the card quickly however, because if a company goes out of business it will be hard to get a refund for the gift card