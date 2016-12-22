The SPCA has tallied the number of donations it received from this year’s dinner theatre. They say the numbers are over $100 thousand, which is a significant increase from last year.

All donations will assist the local SPCA in medical care for their animals as well as to cover the cost of housing these animals among other things. John Punshon of the SPCA, credits his cast and crew for their hard work on the play, and says the donations motivate them to keep it running year after year.

“They really do so much, and above all want to help the SPCA,” Punshon says of the cast, “that’s what motivates them, and seeing donations go up makes them feel better about all of the hard work they’ve done.”

He also says that the local SPCA is lucky to be in Lloydminster, a community that is willing to open their wallets to many not-for-profit organizations, despite the current economic situation.