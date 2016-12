The crest of the RCMP. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

13-year-old Ryder MacDougall and 11-year-old Radek MacDougall along with their father Corry were found dead inside their Spruce Grove home yesterday.

Some sources are reporting the death as a murder suicide, but RCMP say autopsies were being conducted at 9 AM this morning, and they will not confirm the cause of death until they are complete. They have said that they are not looking for anyone in relation to the deaths.

Updates will follow as information comes in.