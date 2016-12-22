Worldvision is asking for Lloydminster’s help in purchasing meaningful gifts for those around the world again this Christmas season.

Last year, the community donated over $8200 to World Vision. This added to the $1.4 million that Alberta as a whole donated.

Sarah Bartley, a World Vision Gift Catalogue expert, says that the gifts that are given through World Vision provide people around the world with basic living needs including food, water, and education.

“These are gifts that have an impact well beyond Christmas,” Bartley says ” Something like clean water will change a family’s whole life.”