North Battleford RCMP have charged an 18 year old male with possession of a weapon and a 49 year old female with numerous charges related to the possession and trafficking of CDSA substances.

On December 14, 2016 Battlefords Municipal and Provincial GIS executed a search warrant at a residence on the 1500 block of 104th Street in North Battleford. They found marijuana, Canadian currency a long barrel firearm, and several cans of bear spray.

The investigation is still ongoing.