The crest of the RCMP. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

Shots were fired in the Muriel Viewpoint subdivision after a break-in yesterday.

The suspects were trying to steal a vehicle on the property in Bonnyville when they were interrupted by flying bullets. Two of the suspects fled on foot, but one took off in a getaway car. No injuries were reported but one vehicle has extensive bullet hole damage.

The RCMP air services and canine unit were able to locate the 25 year old male and 22 year old female who fled on foot. Both suspects are from the Elizabeth Metis settlement. Charges are pending for the pair.

One male suspect remains at large.