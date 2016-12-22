The Lloydminster Chamber of Commerce is trying to exempt Lloydminster from the carbon levy on fuel pumps on both sides of the border.

The Carbon levy, which will be put into place on January 1 in Alberta will be $10 higher than their Saskatchewan counterpart. Rob Saunders, from the chamber of commerce fears that this will cause businesses to close down, and push businesses away from investing in the border city.

Saunders says when it comes to businesses “these type of unfair applications would create migration out, or restrict people from making the decision to locate in Lloydminster.”

The Chamber of commerce has tried to provide the city with equal entrepreneurship opportunity on both sides of the border. An example of a similar situation is when the Saskatchewan government began to place PST on material goods. This rule does not apply within Lloydminster.

Saunders also warns that by not allowing Lloydminster to keep prices equal on both the Saskatchewan and Alberta side the purpose of the carbon levy might not be served.

” It could impact our revenues. We are a Trans Canada Yellowhead highway, and have millions of vehicles coming through our community on a yearly basis” says Saunders, ” If they’re going to be filling up in Saskatchewan before coming to Alberta, and burning that fuel in Alberta it is almost counterproductive to the carbon levy in Alberta.”

Saunders says they hope to work with the Alberta government to get ahead of the problem, instead of reacting to it.

This story has been amended.