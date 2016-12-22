The North Saskatchewan River is seen in a file photo. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

Neil Fisher, the Saskatchewanderer is set to wrap up his year on the job. Neil’s job was to travel the province and highlight the best of Saskatchewan, and how amazing it is to live work and play there.

Neil has traveled to almost all areas of the province, and has recorded his trip through social media. He says the region surrounding Lloyd was a beautiful and unique experiences. He points to the lighthouse in North Battleford as one of his favorite things to see in the area.

“The Lighthouse North of North Battleford is definitely one of the highlights of the area in my opinion.” ,”It’s definitely successful, you build a lighthouse in the prairies to draw tourists, and I’m a tourist and it drew me there.”

Neil says that the people of Saskatchewan are what made the job so rewarding.

“The hospitality that people in Saskatchewan show, is definitely there in other Canadian provinces, but here it’s more visible, its at the top.”

Fisher will be releasing his year end video on Friday.