The Salvation army is asking for last minute donations to their kettle campaign.

Donations have come in since early December and have begun to rise over the past week. The campaign raises money for different Salvation Army programs that help those in need within the community.

The program runs until December 23rd but Jason Whiting would like to remind the border city that the need in the city does not go away after the Christmas season.

“The need will always be there, regardless of whether it’s before or after Christmas, or before or after the New Year” says Whiting, ” I encourage people to keep that in the back of their minds as they go in to 2017.”

You can find kettles at Wal-Mart, Safeway, The Lloydminster Co-op Marketplace, or the Superstore until tomorrow. Online donations can be made through the Salvation Army Kettle Campaign website.