The CRTC has declared broadband internet a basic service across the country, just like landline telephones.

Since the regulator can’t improve access on its own, it will be turning to the government and businesses for help. The goal is for all Canadians to have access to an unlimited data plan option and speeds of at least 50 megabits per second download and 10 for uploads. That includes along major roads. Roughly 82 per cent of households and businesses are at that level.

The CRTC wants that up to 90 by 2021 and 100 per cent within 10 to 15 years. Telecom firms will have access to a 750-million dollar fund for investments over the next five years