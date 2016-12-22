Two people have been charged by RCMP after an incident involving police last night.

Around 10:00 PM last night RCMP found a vehicle suspected of involvement in a gas and dash. The vehicle, had a stolen licence plate on it.

When police tried to stop the vehicle the driver backed up and hit two RCMP vehicles. 22 year old Jeffrey Gervais and 18 year old Megan Hill of Lloydminster were arrested peacefully.

The pair are still in police custody, and they will appear in Alberta Provincial Court on January 3, 2017.