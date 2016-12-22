For many people the Christmas season means travelling to be with friends and family. The Lloydminster RCMP is encouraging those who are taking trips this Christmas season to do so safely.

They say they will have check stops out in order to keep roads safe, and would like to remind Lloydminster to remain cautious of others on the road during their travels. Constable Kirzinger of the RCMP says the best way to ensure your well being when travelling is to plan ahead.

“Make sure you always check weather and road reports before you head out” Kirzinger advises, “Make sure you have warm clothes in case something does, make sure that if you leave town you have a full tank of gas, to get you where you need to go.”

“It’s always a good idea to let people know when you leave, and when you expect to arrive, that way if something happens they can check in on you and make sure that you’re safe” Kerzinger adds.

Constable Kurzinger says the goal for the RCMP is to ensure all of Lloydminster has a safe and happy Christmas.