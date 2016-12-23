With Christmas fast approaching, the Goat has wrapped up another successful December.

First, the station ran the Christmas Convoy in which they raised over $23 thousand dollars for the Lloydminster, Wainwright, and Vermillion food banks. Staff from the Goat collected donations at grocery stores within the three communities and then hand delivered them to each local food bank.

Next, The Goat’s 9th annual Christmas Wish wrapped up this morning. Accepting nominations through November and early December, the Christmas wish is designed to help local families, or individuals who are struggling financially, emotionally, or medically during the Holiday season. Over 40 thousand dollars was raised throughout the year and used to grant wishes for over 10 families in 2016.

JD Anderson, The Goat’s Operations Manager, is grateful for the area’s support allowing the station to make an impact on so many people’s lives throughout the month.

“It’s no secret that when there’s a need here in the Midwest, there’s no shortage of support,” said Anderson, “I’m so proud of our amazing team for selflessly doing what they could to make a difference to so many people. We were able to raise over $60 000 dollars in donations and put that all back into our communities. It’s a great feeling going into the holidays.”

The Goat is already looking forward to continuing the traditions next year.