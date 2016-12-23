The Lloydminster fire department says that during the Christmas season it is crucial to keep fire safety a top priority.

They tell those who are leaving the city to unplug household items such as space heaters, and to check to make sure your furnace is in good working condition. Lloydminster fire chief Jordan Newton says to have a plan if any emergency does occur.

“It is always important that if there is an emergency that you get yourself, your children, or anyone you might be looking after out of the home as quickly as possible,” says Newton “once you get to a safe location, then call 911”

He says you should also check all of your Christmas lights to make sure there is no damage to the cord and make sure that your tree is well watered.