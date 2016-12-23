Interac is warning its customers to be cautious of fraud when opening their emails.

The company has said that the Canadian Revenue Agency does not accept e transfers and if you get an email from what appears to be the CRA requesting one it is likely a phishing scam, even if the document looks official. Interac has also said that they do not provide an escrow service and that if you can get an email saying they have your money held in escrow it is also fraud.

They advise that if you receive an e-transfer you are not expecting, contact the person who sent it through a different form of communication to verify.

If you have been the victim of a scam the company suggests filing a report with the Canadian Anti-Fraud centre.