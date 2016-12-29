The Lloydminster RCMP says that the 2016 calendar year was a successful one for them. They say the community’s cooperation in investigations over the year, as well as assistance with tips and important information is to credit for making their jobs easier. Constable Kirzinger says the success of the RCMP was not only through their investigations but in their ability to be involved with the community.

“We were able to get involved in the community in a lot of different ways,” Kirzinger said “we want people to understand that we’re there for more than just the enforcement side, but we live in this community as well and we want to make sure it’s the best place possible.”

Kirzinger also said that he is thankful of the residents for their positive response to all the help the RCMP asks of the community. He says they hope to continue these positive trends in 2017.