The Lloydminster Bobcats are excited to get 2017 underway.

2016 was an exciting year that saw the RBC cup come to Lloydminster, and that almost saw the home team win the trophy. Last year’s team was an exciting one who’s losses were few and far between. The border city rallied around their team, and were treated to very high pace, successful hockey.

Trevor Redden, the business manager for the Bobcats, says the RBC cup was one of the more surreal highlights from 2016.

“That was pretty cool to have the entire hockey world come here to Lloydminster and have eyes on us for 10 days, ” Redden says, “and all of the reviews were great.”

This year’s team has not seen that same success, but it does not mean there is no reason to get excited for the future. As it stands, The Bobcats are last in their division with an 8-25-2 record for a total of 18 points. However, the team had very few returning players, and are building a team around a youthful core.

Redden says they look forward to seeing what 2016 has in store, and is excited to see the group of players grow, and become better as time goes on.