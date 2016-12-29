The SPCA had had a record breaking year in Lloydminster. The charity has seen 600 animals adopted this year including 400 cats. Both numbers are the highest in history for the local SPCA.

John Punshon, from the SPCA says that the practices at our local shelter are on par with the best in the country.

“The practices that we’re implementing here on the local level are ones that are very similar and in line with the best practices in the industry,” says Punshon “it makes us very proud, for our shelter to be in that group.”

He went on to say that the 4 major events that the SPCA hosts all exceeded expectations, and the group was able to participate in new unique events. One such event included “microchip your cat week” an event where people could bring their cat to any veterinary clinic in Lloydminster and have their cats microchipped.

He says that the SPCA feels privileged to live in a city where their not-for-profit receives so much support despite a tough time for the local economy.