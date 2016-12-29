While people across the country prepare to celebrate the passing of 2016, and the welcoming of the New Year, for some residents in the prairies, 2016 will be a year they never forget.

In the past, 46 lottery prizes of one million dollars or more were claimed in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Four of these prizes were given out in communities with less than 1000 people. 204 million dollars were in prizes were given out between the 46 winners in two provinces.

The largest prize went to a woman in Neville, Saskatchewan who won over 60 million dollars with a LOTTO MAX prize.

In a press release from the WCLC, they say that every lottery winner’s story is very similar in a lot of ways. But, the details of each winner and their experience makes every story unique.