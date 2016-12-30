The price of fuel will be rising sharply in Alberta in 2017.

Gasbuddy, a fuel price analysis website, has issued a warning to motorists in both Alberta and Ontario about the sharp rises.

“With both Alberta and Ontario implementing their respective climate change strategies this Sunday January 1, motorists will feel the impacts at the pumps on the first day of 2017,” said Dan McTeague, a senior petroleum analyst with Gasbuddy.

“For Albertans this means an immediate and permanent increase of 4.7 cents a litre and pushing average prices in that province to 112.9 cents a litre. Ontario will see a similar 4-5 cent a litre hike with its Cap and Trade tax which will drive up average prices for gasoline to the 116.9 cent a litre range,” he noted.

According to McTeague, the weak Canadian dollar and production cuts from OPEC will combine to set 2017 as the most expensive year for fuel in Canada since 2014.