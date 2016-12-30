As of January 1, 2017, Albertans will no longer see energy marketers on their doorstep.

“In 2016, we heard from Albertans who were fed up with aggressive sales pitches at their doors, and that’s why we are putting a stop to door-to-door energy sales,” says Stephanie Mclean, the Minster Of Service in Alberta.

Energy goods and services prohibited from door-to-door sales include:

furnaces

natural gas and electricity energy contracts

water heaters

windows

air conditioners

energy audits

Companies that do not comply with the ban could face charges under the Free Trade Act, including fines up to $300 thousand dollars or two years of imprisonment. They could also face administrative penalties up to $100 thousand dollars