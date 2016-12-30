If you are still looking for plans for your New Year’s Eve, the Bea Fisher Centre will be hosting a glow dance.

The event, which will be held at the Wild Rose Pavilion is a tight and bright, glow party. All money raised from the event will go towards the Bea Fisher Centre, which works with developmentally disabled clients. Angel Broer, the event fundraising coordinator for Bea Fisher, says they will use the funds from the glow dance to purchase new transportation for their clients.

“We are looking at getting a new van for the centre” said Broer.

“We have two currently, that are pretty old, so we’ve been looking at getting a new one for 2017, and the funds raised from this will go towards that purchase.”

She went on to say that the van would help clients accomplish every day activities including grocery shopping, or going to work.

Brouer also said she hopes to raise awareness about the Bea Fisher Centre in the new year. She hoped residents will come to learn that the non-profit is more than just the bottle depot – it is also a help to those with developmental disabilities in the community.