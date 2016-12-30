Battleford- Lloydminster MP Gerry Ritz has said 2016 was a different year with many changes for him. Becoming a critic with the Opposition with a new Liberal government in Canada has been a transition. The Conservative MP says he believes there is a tremendous amount of work to be done for opposition parties, to ensure that the federal government is held accountable for their actions. One such action is the implementation of a carbon tax, a move that Ritz says makes little sense.

“The cost of everything will go up, at the same time there is really no benefit for consumers” said Ritz.

“Canada is really only 1.6 percent of the global problem, and we’re going to be paying 100 percent of those costs, it doesn’t make any economic sense or any sense at all for most free thinking people.”

He went on to say that the implementation of a carbon tax in Canada would not impact the way countries like China, and the USA pollute.

The MP says going into 2017, he hopes people within his riding become more involved with democracy and their government.

“Democracy is a fragile thing. I would ask people to get involved ” Ritz said.

“The Liberals are talking about changing the way we vote. Somehow they think its up to them to make that decision without consulting Canadians as to how they want to elect their officials. I think that’s wrong and the vast majority of people across this great riding have told me the same thing.”

Ritz says he is thankful to the riding for giving him their confidence once again, and is always available for contact as the new year begins.