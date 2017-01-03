Dr. Francis Adeagbo has received a verdict in his professional misconduct hearing.

Adeagbo works at the Family Medical Clinic in Lloydminster, but the allegation he faced was from his time in the Happy Valley-Goose Bay area. He had worked in that community before to his arrival in the Border City.

Adeagbo’s hearing was held near the end of November. According to multiple news reports, it came out that Adeagbo fathered the child of a former patient.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Adeagbo saw the woman as a patient before her 19th birthday party. He attended the party and told the woman he could no longer treat her as a patient. The pair had already begun to message each other on Facebook. Their relationship developed until October when the woman became pregnant.

Lawyers acting for the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Newfound and Labrador had argued that Adeagbo exploited his position of power before the relationship began, and Adeagbo’s lawyer, Liam O’Brien, had argued against that position.

O’Brien reportedly said his client felt guilty and ashamed, but did not exploit his influence as a doctor with the woman, and brought disrepute on himself, not his profession.

On December 19, O’Brien stated to CBC Newfoundland that the complaint against his client had been dismissed, after a three person tribunal found that the relationship was between consenting adults, after their relationship as doctor and patient had ended.

As the complaint was dismissed, the condition in which Adeagbo was practicing with a chaperone present for female patients has also been removed by the Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons.