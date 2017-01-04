The North Saskatchewan River is seen in a file photo. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Parks, Culture, and Sport have begun planning for the 2017 park season. They have released schedules and fees, and campers will be able to begin booking their provincial park camp sites on Tuesday, April 4th.

The schedule for reservation launch is as follows:

Tuesday, April 4: Blackstrap, Pike Lake

Wednesday, April 5: Buffalo Pound, Danielson, Douglas

Thursday, April 6: Echo Valley, Rowan’s Ravine

Friday, April 7: Duck Mountain, Good Spirit Lake, Greenwater Lake

Saturday, April 8: Crooked Lake, Moose Mountain

Sunday, April 9: Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park

Monday, April 10: The Battlefords, Saskatchewan Landing

Tuesday, April 11: Meadow Lake

Wednesday, April 12: Bronson Forest Recreation Site, Chitek Lake Recreation Site, Lac La Ronge, Makwa Lake

Thursday, April 13: Candle Lake, Great Blue Heron, Narrow Hills

“Saskatchewan’s provincial parks continue to grow in popularity, setting a new visitation record of nearly four million visits in 2016,”said Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Ken Cheveldayoff.

Prices include $2-$4 for nightly camping, $2-$10 for entry permits, $8-$16 for group camping, $113-$125 for seasonal camping; and $2-$5 for reservation fees.