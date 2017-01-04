The Saskatchewan Ministry of Parks, Culture, and Sport have begun planning for the 2017 park season. They have released schedules and fees, and campers will be able to begin booking their provincial park camp sites on Tuesday, April 4th.
The schedule for reservation launch is as follows:
- Tuesday, April 4: Blackstrap, Pike Lake
- Wednesday, April 5: Buffalo Pound, Danielson, Douglas
- Thursday, April 6: Echo Valley, Rowan’s Ravine
- Friday, April 7: Duck Mountain, Good Spirit Lake, Greenwater Lake
- Saturday, April 8: Crooked Lake, Moose Mountain
- Sunday, April 9: Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park
- Monday, April 10: The Battlefords, Saskatchewan Landing
- Tuesday, April 11: Meadow Lake
- Wednesday, April 12: Bronson Forest Recreation Site, Chitek Lake Recreation Site, Lac La Ronge, Makwa Lake
- Thursday, April 13: Candle Lake, Great Blue Heron, Narrow Hills
“Saskatchewan’s provincial parks continue to grow in popularity, setting a new visitation record of nearly four million visits in 2016,”said Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Ken Cheveldayoff.
Prices include $2-$4 for nightly camping, $2-$10 for entry permits, $8-$16 for group camping, $113-$125 for seasonal camping; and $2-$5 for reservation fees.