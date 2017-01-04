PC leader Ric McIver has been fined by the ethics commissioner.

He was found in conflict of interest for asking about the new electricity price cap in question period. McIver’s wife operates an electricity and natural gas company, and the policies he was asking about would protect her business. However, the commissioner believes he was likely more interested in scoring political points. He will have to pay 500-dollars and write an apology.

McIver has issued this statement in regards to the fine.

“I respect and accept the Ethic Commissioner’s findings regarding the conflict of interest that occurred during debate on Alberta’s electricity market.

While the investigation clearly shows that my actions in the Legislative Assembly were not intended to protect my wife’s business, there could have been unintended consequences and as such, I was in violation of the Act.

Once I was informed of the complaint and subsequent investigation, I immediately removed myself from questions and debate on this issue. I fully accept responsibility for my actions and going forward, I will continue to not participate in any question period activity, debate or vote in relation to Alberta’s electric utility industry until such a time that the Ethics Commissioner gives me permission to do so