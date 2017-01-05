The first annual “Chip Away Hunger” event will be held this Saturday. The event is in support of the Salvation Army Food Bank .

Lloyd’s Limbs will be taking your Christmas Tree, free of decorations to chip into mulch and recycle around the community , so long as you bring a food or cash donation.

Lloyd Rumbolt, the owner/operator at Lloyd’s Limbs says the event is a chance to help a cause that some people may not have top of mind after the Christmas season, despite there still being a need for donations.

“I know there has been a lot of effort that has gone into helping out the food bank, with lots of food drives before Christmas” said Rumbolt.

“Things tend to go a little bit quiet after and there is certainly as much need after Christmas, as there is beforehand.”

The event will be happening in the Astec parking lot from 10-4 pm on Saturday.