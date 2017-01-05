Canadian Natural Resources Limited has been fined $100,000 following an accident that killed two workers north of Fort McMurray nine years ago. In a new report, the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta says the company has admitted to unprofessional conduct in its dealings with contracted engineers.

A 20 metre high oil tank was being built at the Horizon project on April 24, 2007. High winds caused cables holding up a roof support structure to snap, killing one worker instantly. Another died on the way to hospital while five others were injured. Both workers who were killed were foreign workers from China.

The association has found the steel cables didn’t meet regulations, and the person who developed the building procedures wasn’t a professional engineer in Alberta. CNRL will also pay up to $150,000 to help develop a new practice standard on outsourcing engineering and geoscience work in the province.

The APEGA originally didn’t find any evidence of unprofessional conduct, but launched a review after OHS released its report in February 2016.