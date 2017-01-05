The damage to both the truck and the sign can be seen in this photograph from the scene in Marwayne. Photo by JD Anderson/106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

A Lloydminster man has been charged after a road-rage incident in Marwayne.

The incident took place on Thursday morning, according to Kitscoty RCMP Sergeant Juan Huss. A truck and a semi-tractor were traveling near Marwayne, and pulled off the road at the Race Trac gas station in the community. Both drivers are from Lloydminster.

“The driver of the semi unit came out with a pipe wrench, and was running towards the fellow that was driving the truck, so the fellow from the pickup truck just put her into drive, and lost control of the vehicle,” said Huss.

The driver of the truck drove his vehicle into the gas station’s sign, resulting in severe damage to both the truck and the sign. The driver of the semi left the scene of the accident, but was later found by police and arrested.

He’s been charged with one count of assault, and another count of mischief. However, as the charges were not yet formally laid, the man’s name has not been released.

“The moral of the whole story here, especially on the road, if somebody takes offence to the way people are driving, let’s not escalate the situation by engaging the other driver,” said Huss.

“Either back off, pull over, or find a populated are where there are lots of people, lots of witnesses.”

Huss also said that it was good that the driver of the truck decided to pull over in a populated area, instead of the road.

“People get shot over this in the (United) States, so this could have been a lot worse,” said Huss.

The truck driver’s court date is set for February 28 in Lloydminster.