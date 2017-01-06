As the critically acclaimed movie “Fences” approaches $25 million at the box office, some might be surprised to find the film has local ties.

Wells Asset Management was responsible for helping to finance the film. Dale Wells, the president and CEO of the firm, says it has been a long journey helping to finance lower budget films before an old relationship gave him the opportunity to finance a big-budget Hollywood film. He says the company has been in the background of 31 films before this one.

Wells says that the entire experience has been surreal.

“Two weeks ago my wife and I were standing on the red carpet, and Denzel (Washington) and his wife were about 10 feet down the line from us” said Wells.

“There was a three or four second moment where I thought, ‘what the heck am I doing here? This is a long long way from home.'”

He said his reason for getting involved with the film, was not only because of the financial opportunity, but also because of the excitement that came with working with Denzel Washington, and Paramount Pictures. He added that the movie has seen more success than anyone would have imagined.

“I just got rumor that Fences has just moved to be the number one screenplay adaptation in history. We’re very, very excited.”

The movie is now in theatres.