The unemployment rate in the Alberta economic region holding Lloydminster rose in December of 2016. According to federal statistics, the unemployment rate in the Camrose-Drumheller region rose to 7.6 per cent, up from 7.1 per cent in November of 2016. At the same time in 2015, the rate was 5.1 per cent.

Provincially, Alberta’s unemployment rate fell to 8.5 per cent in December, down from a peak of nine per cent in November. In total, the province had an increase of 18,500 full time jobs.

The nationwide job gain was around 54,000 positions, with the unemployment increased to 6.9 per cent.

As for the unemployment rate for the Saskatchewan economic region holding Lloydminster, Northern Saskatchewan, the rate currently stands at 20.2 per cent. The provincial rate in Saskatchewan stands at 6.5 per cent, down from 6.8 per cent in November. A total of 563,000 people are employed across the province.