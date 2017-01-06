Residents of Alberta may have noticed some extra cash in their bank accounts today. The carbon levy rebate has begun, and Deputy Premier Sarah Hoffman says two-thirds of Albertans will see the rebate deposited into their account or as a cheque in the mail.

The money is given out based on 2015’s tax returns. People who earned over that amount in 2015 but lost their jobs in 2016 won’t see a rebate until at least the middle of the year when their most recent tax return is processed. Hoffman said the Alberta government will continue to work towards boosting the economy.

“That’s one of the reasons why we’re working hard to diversify the economy, to make sure we have jobs in renewables, to have jobs in supporting Alberta families, as well as building pipelines, which the prime minister made very clear.”

A single adult earning up to $47,500 dollars will get a rebate of 200 dollars a year in two payments. A couple earning up to $95,000 per year will receive $300, and parents that qualify will get up to an additional $30 per child. Those rebates will increase in 2018.

106.1 The Goat has reached out to the Alberta government regarding how rebates might apply to the Saskatchewan side residents of the city. We will update this story as we receive more information.