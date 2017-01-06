Cold Lake RCMP is asking for help from the public to locate a missing 25 year old female.

Bobbie Rae Steinhauer was last spoken to on January 1, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. Since this time, family and friends have been unable to reach her.

She is believed to be somewhere in the Cold Lake, or the St. Paul/ Saddle Lake area.

Bobbie Steinhauer is described as:

Aboriginal

5’6″ tall

160 lbs

Longer black hair and brown eyes.

Last seen wearing jeans, a grey shirt and a grey winter jacket with a fur trimmed hood.

Police are asking anyone who knows of her whereabouts, or who has been in contact with her to get in touch with the Cold Lake RCMP.