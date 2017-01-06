Skiers and snowboarders will be happy this weekend.

Mount Joy Snow Resort will be starting up their operations this Saturday. The ski hill will be in operation starting at 10:00 a.m., and running until 4 p.m.

The attraction is now fully equipped for snowmaking, with equipment placed at the top to the bottom of the hill to maintain the slopes.

Ray Tatro, the president of Mount Joy, said that space was still open at the snowboarding school, but the skiing lessons are now full.

“Even if you’re not a skier, if you want to come and see some kids out having some fun, stop out for a drive,” said Tatro.

“Have a cup of tea, or coffee, and see some grinning children with rosy red cheeks.”

Rates for entry to the resort are available at their website, http://www.mountjoyresort.com/