A photo of Iver at the hospital, supplied by the Westman family.

The Westman’s are grateful to the Border City.

The family have been making repeated trips to Edmonton since the late summer, when their infant son Iver was born. Iver came into the world with a heart defect, which made it necessary for him to undergo open heart surgery four days after being born.

Despite being discharged in good shape 12 days after the surgery, Iver has now returned to the Stollery Children’s Hospital after developing a cough on December 29, 2016.

According to Rebecca, Iver’s mother, the medical staff at the hospital quickly took Iver in for treatment upon arrival, where it was found that his heart defect had returned. His aorta had re-narrowed, and a subsequent attempt to re-open the passageway failed.

Iver is now undergoing open heart surgery at the Stollery.

Reached prior to the surgery, Rebecca said she had been “blown away” by the support a Gofundme campaign had received from the community, and indicated that the medical needs of Iver will not end after the surgery is finished.

“We know with his heart condition, he will need to come back for more surgeries,” said Rebecca.

“Now that this happened, he is going to be followed a lot closer, so he will be coming back to Edmonton, (with) a lot more appointments which means nights in hotels, and stuff like that.”

If you wish to donate to the Gofundme campaign, the link is here: https://www.gofundme.com/vwyc4sk

As of this writing, the amount contributed stands at $4,495 of the $5,000 goal.