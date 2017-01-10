A logo of the RCMP on a police cruiser. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

Police have warned the public of a fraud involving the impersonation of a First Nations chief.

According to a notice issued by the Wood Buffalo RCMP, a scammer has been posing as Chief Jim Boucher of Fort McKay First Nation, which is located north of Fort McMurray.

The fraud involves the scammer contacting businesses or individuals, often by phone, and making offers that involve the purchase of land, business acquisitions, or bribes. Those contacted are then asked to send money to finish the deal. The amounts requested range from the few hundreds to around $10,000.

After the victim sends money, the caller would then cut off all contact.

Police have said that anyone receiving unsolicited offers from individuals posing as Boucher, or someone claiming to represent him, should assume it’s part of a scam.

“Fort McKay First Nation and the Fort McKay Group of Companies operates with professional advisors who conduct due diligence on all business proposals and transactions,” Jauvonne Kitto with the Fort McKay First Nation said in a statement. “Chief Jim Boucher does not conduct any business on behalf of the First Nation or the Group of Companies, nor does the chief engage in any outside or personal business ventures.”

If anyone thinks they have been victimized in the scam, they are asked to contact the police.