The provincial government is getting to work on its budget for 2017, and is looking for the public’s feedback. Finance Minister Joe Ceci admits it will be another difficult one, but there is some wiggle room.

“Most experts agree that the price of oil is expected to stay low for awhile,” explains Ceci. “With a young and still growing population, we’re facing fiscal challenges for the next few years, but Albertans are hard working and resilient and have ideas that I would like to hear.”

Residents can leave their comments online until February 3rd, and take part in two telephone town halls. The one for northern Alberta will be on January 30th, with another for the southern part of the province on the 31st.

Ceci will also travel to several cities across the province to meet with community leaders, including Grande Prairie and Fairview on January 16th. There are no meetings scheduled for the Lloydminster or Bonnyville areas.

The projected deficit for 2016-2017 is $10.8 billion.