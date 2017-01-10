The exterior of Knox Manor in Lloydminster. Photo by James Wood/106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

The Lloydminster RCMP are investigating after a senior’s residence in the Border City was robbed of two firearms.

The robbery took place last Thursday evening, after the thief entered Knox Manor, located near the intersection of 55 Avenue and 47 Street. The residence is meant for lower to middle income seniors, with security doors opening onto the street. After the thief made their way inside, they found an unlocked apartment. After finding the key to a gun case in the apartment, they removed a rifle and a shotgun, as well as a set of truck keys.

Police are now looking into the theft.

According to Russ Klassen, the general manager of the Lloydminster Regional Housing Group, there will be no repercussions for the senior who was robbed, as the firearms were registered in their name.

“Years ago, when I was in the private sector, I did evict somebody for a gun, but they had shot a hole through the floor and into the suite down below,” said Klassen.

Klassen now plans on discussing security with the tenants at Knox. However, he does not plan on changing any of the existing security measures, or any of the building locks.

“Keys are copied and given out to kids and relatives and whatnot,” said Klassen.

“In a matter of weeks, they’re all over town anyways, so that’s futile.”

As for the thief, Klassen simply wants to know who let them in.

“I’m not stupid enough to think that you can’t get in to any apartment buildings by pressing enough buttons, because there’s always somebody who just presses their entry button,” said Klassen.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Lloydminster RCMP.