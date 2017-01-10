A pair of extreme cold warnings have been issued for communities in the Lloydminster area.

To the west, a period of very cold wind chills continues. The coldest wind chill values will be between minus 40 and minus 45. Extreme cold conditions expected for north and central eastern Alberta tonight. Temperatures will moderate by Wednesday afternoon.

The warning is in effect for the following areas.

Beaver Co. near Viking and Kinsella

City of Lloydminster Alb.

Co. of Minburn near Innisfree Lavoy and Ranfurly

Co. of Minburn near Minburn and Mannville

Co. of Two Hills near Myrnam and Derwent

Co. of Two Hills near Two Hills and Brosseau

Co. of Vermilion River near Dewberry and Clandonald

Co. of Vermilion River near Islay and McNabb Sanctuary

Co. of Vermilion River near Kitscoty and Marwayne

Co. of Vermilion River near Paradise Valley

Co. of Vermilion River near Tulliby Lake

Co. of Vermilion River near Vermilion

Flagstaff Co. near Alliance and Bellshill Lake

Flagstaff Co. near Killam and Sedgewick

Flagstaff Co. near Lougheed and Hardisty

M.D. of Provost near Czar Metiskow and Cadogan

M.D. of Provost near Hughenden Amisk and Kessler

M.D. of Provost near Provost and Hayter

M.D. of Wainwright near Chauvin Dillberry Lake and Roros

M.D. of Wainwright near Edgerton and Koroluk Landslide

M.D. of Wainwright near Irma

M.D. of Wainwright near Wainwright

To the east, a period of very cold wind chills is expected.

An arctic high pressure ridge will bring cold temperatures near minus 30 tonight which combined with winds of 10 to 15 km/h will produce extreme wind chills of -40 or colder. These extreme cold conditions are expected to modify over Saskatchewan Wednesday morning and over Manitoba near noon.