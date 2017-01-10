A pair of extreme cold warnings have been issued for communities in the Lloydminster area.
To the west, a period of very cold wind chills continues. The coldest wind chill values will be between minus 40 and minus 45. Extreme cold conditions expected for north and central eastern Alberta tonight. Temperatures will moderate by Wednesday afternoon.
The warning is in effect for the following areas.
- Beaver Co. near Viking and Kinsella
- City of Lloydminster Alb.
- Co. of Minburn near Innisfree Lavoy and Ranfurly
- Co. of Minburn near Minburn and Mannville
- Co. of Two Hills near Myrnam and Derwent
- Co. of Two Hills near Two Hills and Brosseau
- Co. of Vermilion River near Dewberry and Clandonald
- Co. of Vermilion River near Islay and McNabb Sanctuary
- Co. of Vermilion River near Kitscoty and Marwayne
- Co. of Vermilion River near Paradise Valley
- Co. of Vermilion River near Tulliby Lake
- Co. of Vermilion River near Vermilion
- Flagstaff Co. near Alliance and Bellshill Lake
- Flagstaff Co. near Killam and Sedgewick
- Flagstaff Co. near Lougheed and Hardisty
- M.D. of Provost near Czar Metiskow and Cadogan
- M.D. of Provost near Hughenden Amisk and Kessler
- M.D. of Provost near Provost and Hayter
- M.D. of Wainwright near Chauvin Dillberry Lake and Roros
- M.D. of Wainwright near Edgerton and Koroluk Landslide
- M.D. of Wainwright near Irma
- M.D. of Wainwright near Wainwright
To the east, a period of very cold wind chills is expected.
An arctic high pressure ridge will bring cold temperatures near minus 30 tonight which combined with winds of 10 to 15 km/h will produce extreme wind chills of -40 or colder. These extreme cold conditions are expected to modify over Saskatchewan Wednesday morning and over Manitoba near noon.
- R.M. of Battle River including Sweet Grass Res. and Delmas
- R.M. of Britannia including Hillmond
- R.M. of Buffalo including Wilkie and Phippen
- R.M. of Cut Knife including Cut Knife
- R.M. of Douglas including Speers Richard and Alticane
- R.M. of Eldon including Maidstone and Waseca
- R.M. of Frenchman Butte including St. Walburg
- R.M. of Glenside north of Biggar
- R.M. of Hillsdale including Neilburg and Baldwinton
- R.M. of Manitou Lake including Marsden
- R.M. of Mayfield including Maymont Denholm and Fielding
- R.M. of Medstead including Medstead Belbutte and Birch Lake
- R.M. of Meota including Meota and The Battlefords Prov. Park
- R.M. of Mervin including Turtleford Mervin and Spruce Lake
- R.M. of North Battleford northwest of The Battlefords
- R.M. of Parkdale including Glaslyn and Fairholme
- R.M. of Paynton including Paynton
- R.M. of Round Hill including Rabbit Lake and Whitkow
- R.M. of Round Valley including Unity
- R.M. of Senlac including Senlac
- R.M. of Turtle River including Edam and Vawn
- R.M. of Wilton including Lashburn Marshall and Lone Rock
- The Battlefords