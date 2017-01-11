A police logo on the side of an RCMP cruiser. Photo by James Wood/ 106.1 The Goat/Vista Radio

A Lloydminster man is headed to prison, after being arrested in a stolen truck.

According to a news release from the local detachment, officers attempted to stop a stolen white GMC half ton truck on Christmas Eve. The vehicle did not stop for police, and was later disabled with a spike belt. The man was arrested in the 5400 block of 44 Street, without incident.

Richard Wooldridge, 57 years old from Lloydminster, was charged with 11 offences including driving while disqualified, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of break in tools, possession of a weapon, possession of property obtained by crime and five counts of failing to comply.

On December 28, 2016, Wooldridge plead guilty and was sentenced to nine months in prison.