Two Lloydminster residents have been charged with weapons offences.

On January 6, a vehicle was stopped that had fled police in the past. The vehicle was stopped in the 4700 block of 44 Street. After searching the vehicle, police found a loaded sawed off rifle, throwing stars, knives and brass knuckles.

As a result of the stop, 31 year old Shane Riley and 24 year old Harley Yung were arrested. Their charges include being an occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a prohibited device, careless storage of a firearm, possess a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and possess a firearm without a license.

Riley has also been charged with an additional 19 charges for breach.

Both parties have been remanded into custody.