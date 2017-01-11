The Britannia Fire Department has handled their first fire call in 2017.

This past Monday, the department was called to a shop fire, northwest of Hillmond, around 3:10 p.m. When the firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke billowing from the building. After forcing entry, they found a tractor on fire in the shop.

The fire was then contained, with limited damage.

“As a first call I am more than pleased with how things went,” said Deputy Chief Aaron Buckingham. “Of course none of our crew are new to the industry, but as I said in the past, sometimes it takes time to get the feel of the new family.”

“Our crew hit the ground running and performed exceptionally well. Multiple units were dispatched due to the nature of the call including our new units.”

The cause of the fire is not known at this time, and a damage estimate is not available.