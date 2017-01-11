The Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) has come out with their last quarterly report on housing starts in Alberta for 2016, and both sides of Lloydminster have seen a significant drop.

According to the data, the total housing starts for the same period in 2015 were 36 on the Alberta side, with nine on the Saskatchewan side, for a total of 45. In 2016, the starts dropped to 15 on the Alberta side, and six on the Saskatchewan side, for a total of 21.

This is largely in line with other areas in the survey, which although a few saw increases, mostly faced decreases as well. Across the province of Alberta, a total of 387 starts were recorded in 2016, compared to 527 the year before, in the same quarter.