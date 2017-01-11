Drivers should be cautious if taking to the roads this afternoon.
There is currently a blowing snow warning in affect for the local area, with white out conditions. Two accidents have been reported west of Lloydminster, along Highway 16, at Range Roads 14 and 15.
Poor visibility in snow and blowing snow is expected or occurring.
A low pressure system moving across northeastern Alberta is generating snow and strong winds reducing visibility due blowing snow. Conditions should improve by this evening as the system moves into Saskatchewan.
Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.
The warning is in effect for the following areas.
- Beaver Co. near Viking and Kinsella
- City of Lloydminster Alb.
- Co. of Minburn near Innisfree Lavoy and Ranfurly
- Co. of Minburn near Minburn and Mannville
- Co. of Two Hills near Myrnam and Derwent
- Co. of Two Hills near Two Hills and Brosseau
- Co. of Vermilion River near Dewberry and Clandonald
- Co. of Vermilion River near Islay and McNabb Sanctuary
- Co. of Vermilion River near Kitscoty and Marwayne
- Co. of Vermilion River near Paradise Valley
- Co. of Vermilion River near Tulliby Lake
- Co. of Vermilion River near Vermilion
- Flagstaff Co. near Alliance and Bellshill Lake
- Flagstaff Co. near Killam and Sedgewick
- Flagstaff Co. near Lougheed and Hardisty
- M.D. of Provost near Czar Metiskow and Cadogan
- M.D. of Provost near Hughenden Amisk and Kessler
- M.D. of Provost near Provost and Hayter
- M.D. of Wainwright near Chauvin Dillberry Lake and Roros
- M.D. of Wainwright near Edgerton and Koroluk Landslide
- M.D. of Wainwright near Irma
- M.D. of Wainwright near Wainwright