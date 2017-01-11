Drivers should be cautious if taking to the roads this afternoon.

There is currently a blowing snow warning in affect for the local area, with white out conditions. Two accidents have been reported west of Lloydminster, along Highway 16, at Range Roads 14 and 15.

Poor visibility in snow and blowing snow is expected or occurring.

A low pressure system moving across northeastern Alberta is generating snow and strong winds reducing visibility due blowing snow. Conditions should improve by this evening as the system moves into Saskatchewan.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

The warning is in effect for the following areas.